Deshaun Amir

Anna Weidner and David Thomas of Weed are excited to announce the arrival of Deshaun Amir Thomas.

Born at Mercy Medical Center on Nov. 19, 2019, Deshaun weighed 7 pounds, 10.6 ounces. He will be joining big sister Larissa and big brother Damon, as well as grandparent Charlene Cowlan of Oakland, California, and great grandparent Zakiya Hooker of Douglasville, Georgia.

John Joseph

Cleo Duster and John Greeno of Lakehead welcomed a son, John Joseph Greeno, Jr. on November 25, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. John made his appearance at 7:24 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

John joins big brother Jae.