From Kennedy’s last speech, undelivered: “Let us not quarrel amongst ourselves when our nation’s future is at stake...”

Prescient then. Even more pertinent today. Tribal mentality is rampant. We see the other as not a member of our tribe. Us/Them. Democrat/Republican. Liberal/Conservative. Gun control/Gun Nuts. Black/White. Rich/Poor. Rural/Urban. And many more artificial divisions. Before it is too late, will we realize that we are all one? Even the existential threat of global warming, obviously a hoax, is not enough. To be or not to be; that is the question. The first step is to identify the problem. I think I have. Unfortunately I don’t have the solution. Open to suggestions.

Will we, as the Beatles sang, “Come together,” or not? Time will tell. I fervently hope we will.

Joy and peace this season and onwards,

John Palmer

Dunsmuir