After Thanksgiving is over, as well as the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday will hit Siskiyou County. Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
Local non profits are gearing up for this year’s event, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3; donations may be pre-scheduled on the website www.northstategives.org.
From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shasta Regional Community Foundation invites Siskiyou County residents to “Give Where You Live” by making an online donation at www.northstategives.org.
Shasta Regional invites the public to watch the excitement as participants win more than $60,000 in prizes made possible by the Knodel Family Endowment Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation and hourly business sponsors.
The following is a full list of nonprofits that are participating in North State Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 from Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
Siskiyou County North State Giving participants
American Cancer Society
American Red Cross
Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission
Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous
College of the Siskiyous Foundation
Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens
Dunsmuir Community Resource Center
Family & Community Resource Center of Weed
Friends of the Etna Public Library
Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center
Friends Of the Rink
Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum
Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County
Great Northern Services
Great Shasta Rail Trail Association
Happy Camp Community Action
HUB Communities Family Resource Center
Indian Cultural Organization
KIXE TV Channel 9 (PBS)
Klamath Health Services, Inc.
Mercy Foundation North
Mt. Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center
Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center
Mt. Shasta Farmer's Market
Mt. Shasta Museum Association
Mt. Shasta Race Association
Mt. Shasta School Café
Mt. Shasta Trail Association
Music by the Mountain
NorCal CRT Fund
NorCal OUTreach Project
Nor-Cal Think Pink
North State Cancer League
Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Council
Planned Parenthood Northern California
Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts
Remi Vista Inc.
Rotary Club of Mount Shasta Foundation
Save the Rain
Scott River Watershed Council
Scott Valley Christian Academy
Scott Valley FOCUS
Shasta Regional Community Foundation
Siskiyou Arts Museum
Siskiyou Child Care Council
Siskiyou Community Food Bank
Siskiyou County Arts Council
Siskiyou County Sheriffs Search and Rescue Association
Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center
Siskiyou Family YMCA
Siskiyou Food Assistance
Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity
Siskiyou Humane Society
Siskiyou Land Trust
Siskiyou Media Council
Siskiyou Opportunity Center
Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance
Siskiyou Science Festival
Siskiyou Spay and Neuter Incentive Program
Soroptimist International of Yreka
Stable Hands
The River Exchange
The Women's Fund
Trails and Bikeways Council
Tri County Community Network
We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review
Wintu Audubon Society
Youth Empowerment Siskiyou
Yreka Community Resource Center
Yreka Enrichment Fund