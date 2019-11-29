After Thanksgiving is over, as well as the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday will hit Siskiyou County. Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

Local non profits are gearing up for this year’s event, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3; donations may be pre-scheduled on the website www.northstategives.org.

From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shasta Regional Community Foundation invites Siskiyou County residents to “Give Where You Live” by making an online donation at www.northstategives.org.

Shasta Regional invites the public to watch the excitement as participants win more than $60,000 in prizes made possible by the Knodel Family Endowment Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation and hourly business sponsors.

The following is a full list of nonprofits that are participating in North State Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 from Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

Siskiyou County North State Giving participants

American Cancer Society

American Red Cross

Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission

Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous

College of the Siskiyous Foundation

Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens

Dunsmuir Community Resource Center

Family & Community Resource Center of Weed

Friends of the Etna Public Library

Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center

Friends Of the Rink

Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum

Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County

Great Northern Services

Great Shasta Rail Trail Association

Happy Camp Community Action

HUB Communities Family Resource Center

Indian Cultural Organization

KIXE TV Channel 9 (PBS)

Klamath Health Services, Inc.

Mercy Foundation North

Mt. Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center

Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center

Mt. Shasta Farmer's Market

Mt. Shasta Museum Association

Mt. Shasta Race Association

Mt. Shasta School Café

Mt. Shasta Trail Association

Music by the Mountain

NorCal CRT Fund

NorCal OUTreach Project

Nor-Cal Think Pink

North State Cancer League

Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Council

Planned Parenthood Northern California

Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts

Remi Vista Inc.

Rotary Club of Mount Shasta Foundation

Save the Rain

Scott River Watershed Council

Scott Valley Christian Academy

Scott Valley FOCUS

Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Siskiyou Arts Museum

Siskiyou Child Care Council

Siskiyou Community Food Bank

Siskiyou County Arts Council

Siskiyou County Sheriffs Search and Rescue Association

Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center

Siskiyou Family YMCA

Siskiyou Food Assistance

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity

Siskiyou Humane Society

Siskiyou Land Trust

Siskiyou Media Council

Siskiyou Opportunity Center

Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance

Siskiyou Science Festival

Siskiyou Spay and Neuter Incentive Program

Soroptimist International of Yreka

Stable Hands

The River Exchange

The Women's Fund

Trails and Bikeways Council

Tri County Community Network

We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review

Wintu Audubon Society

Youth Empowerment Siskiyou

Yreka Community Resource Center

Yreka Enrichment Fund