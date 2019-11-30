Mayor Juliana Lucchesi, and councilors Matthew Bryan, Peter Arth and Bruce Deutsch voted unanimously on the recommendations to reduce spending made by Financial Officer Black Michaelsen and the finance committee.

The Dunsmuir City Council worked on turning around their more than $90,000 deficit at their Nov. 21 meeting last week.

Mayor Juliana Lucchesi, and councilors Matthew Bryan, Peter Arth and Bruce Deutsch voted unanimously on the recommendations to reduce spending made by Financial Officer Black Michaelsen and the finance committee. Those recommendations included the suspension of payments to the airport consultant until further notice; limiting city and council education spending to what is mandated; and placing a flexibility cap on community promotions.

A motion that would have cut the dedicated Siskiyou County Sheriff to half time was not approved in the council’s quest to make up a deficit of $91,056.

Councilor Dave Keisler was absent from Thursday’s meeting due to a recent surgery.

Transient Occupancy Tax was discussed and council asked city staff to reaching out to all hotel owners for their input regarding the possibility of increasing the TOT to 3 percent, as suggested by councilor Bryan.

Mossbrae Hotel owner Marc Rowley spoke at the meeting to say he is a proponent to raise the TOT.

It was agreed that no action would be taken at the meeting until further information is provided.

In other business, Deutsch said that the Neighborhood Watch Program is taking a hiatus due to poor turnout. Some of that might be because only 40 percent of Dunsmuir’s homes are full time residences.

In the Sheriff’s report for the month, Sergeant Ben Whetstine said Dunsmuir had 550 patrol hours with 149 total calls (including those that were self-initiated), 25 cases, 31 traffic related stops, 14 citations, five arrests, one felony booking and five misdemeanor bookings. There were a total of 157 calls for service, four petty thefts, one assault and battery, three vandalisms and eight disturbing the peace.

Whetstine discussed the Nov. 14 burglary of the Cornerstone Cafe and said burglars are now looking for cameras and suggested placing cameras in obscure and out of reach discreet places.