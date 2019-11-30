This year’s event will feature 40 booths of local art, crafts and food including Cheerio Textiles, Marble Mountain Chocolates, Waspish Wears jewelry and Jason Friendly Foods.

Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones will host the 2019 Fort Jones Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Scott Valley Jr. High (237 Butte Street).

This year’s event will feature 40 booths of local art, crafts and food including Cheerio Textiles, Marble Mountain Chocolates, Waspish Wears jewelry and Jason Friendly Foods. The Fort Jones Christmas Craft Fair is the perfect spot to shop for handmade, unique gifts; visit with friends and neighbors; engage with local artists and crafters who love what they make; and, if you are lucky, be treated to a stirring musical visit by the Siskiyou Pipers.

The Christmas Craft Fair is part of a full day of family fun in Fort Jones that includes a pancake breakfast hosted by the Fort Jones Fire Department and the Christmas Parade down Main Street.

For more information contact Marble Rim Gallery at (530) 468-5442 or visit their website at www.marblerimgallery.org. Marble Rim Gallery, located at 11835 Main Street, Fort Jones is a partner in the arts with Scott Valley Theater Company.