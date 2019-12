Officers investigate residential burglary, two cases of vandalism

8:42 Found Property Report

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:43 Animal Control

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:52 Stored Auto

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

9:14 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:58 Animal Control

Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:21 Lost Property

Occurred at Subway Sandwich on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:23 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Lucard St/Second St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:01 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Alpha House on Seventh St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Taylor St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:26 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:53 Animal Control

Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

22:22 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:47 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:31 False Alarms

Occurred at Pioneer Mercantile on Main St.Disposition: False Alarm.

3:33 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

4:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:56 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at St. Andrew's Church on Fifth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Completed.

8:38 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Fox Theatre. Disposition: Completed.

9:56 Medical Aid 9

Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Assisted.

10:36 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Frosty King, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:19 Disturbing the PeaceOccurred at Oasis on North St. Disposition: Completed.

12:16 False Alarms

Occurred at Petroleum Club on Petroleum Club Rd. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:52 False Alarms

Occurred at Petroleum Club on Petroleum Club Rd. Disposition: False Alarm.