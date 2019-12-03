Great Northern Services is a designated distributor of the USDA Commodities and emergency food in Siskiyou County. In order to participate, residents must sign in to self certify that they are in fact a resident of the area where distribution is being held. Those wishing to receive food must meet income guidelines.

Dec. 5

• Horse Creek – Horse Creek Community Church, Thursday 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Klamath River – Klamath River Community Center, Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Seiad Valley – Seiad Valley Fire Department, Thursday 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

• Big Springs – Mayten Fire Hall on A12, Wednesday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Hornbrook – Hornbrook Community Bible Church, Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 12

• Montague – Methodist Church, 120 S. 12th Street, Thursday 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dec. 19

• Etna – Etna City Hall, Thursday 2 to 4 p.m.

• Fort Jones – Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main Street, Thursday 3 to 5 p.m.

• Gazelle – 18425 Old Highway 99, Tuesday 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• Yreka – Yreka Community Resource Center, 201 S. Broadway, Wednesday 12 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 20

• Greenview – Valley Oaks Senior Center, Friday 10 to 11:30 a.m.

• Happy Camp – Happy Camp Family Resource Center, 38 Parkway Road, Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.