This fundraising campaign is hosted by the Shasta Regional Community Foundation to provide the community an opportunity to give back to the many hard-working non-profits in the area.

The Mount Shasta Nordic Center and the Friends of the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center are coming together to celebrate our unique skiing community on North State Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. This fundraising campaign is hosted by the Shasta Regional Community Foundation to provide the community an opportunity to give back to the many hard-working non-profits in the area. By making an online donation at www.northstategives.org Dec. 3 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., your donation will be boosted by over $60,000 of incentives and prizes provided by Shasta Regional Community Foundation. All donations are tax deductible.

In addition, the MSNC and FMSAC are hosting a Giving Tuesday party that evening, at the Shasta Mountain Guides storefront (230 N. Mount Shasta Blvd, Mt. Shasta). Celebrate the upcoming winter season with food, friends and locally crafted beer. Computer and tablet donation stations will be available at the party. Any donation of $25 or more will receive entrance into a raffle to win a 2019-2020 Nordic Center Season Pass and Mount Shasta Avalanche Center merchandise.

The Mount Shasta Nordic Center operates under the non-profit umbrella of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance, which supports a winter recreation center on the slopes of Mt. Shasta. The center provides the only winter groomed trail system between Truckee and Bend, Ore., with opportunities for classic cross-country skiing, skate skiing and snow shoeing. The Nordic Ski School provides lessons for people of all ages and abilities. A partnership between the local schools and the Nordic Center exposes children and teens to healthy outdoor activities and integrates science curriculum with the winter environment. Regional ski races and events for Shasta Disabled Sports are held there as well. For seniors and Veterans there are free ski and snowshoe days.

The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center functions as a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the nonprofit, Friends of the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center (FMSAC). FMSAC was founded in 1999 to “Keep safe those that find their soul in the freedom of the mountains.” The FMSAC enriches the Mount Shasta area back-country experience by providing forecasting, real-time information and avalanche safety training. Future collaborations with the Nordic Center on programs are in the works. For example, avalanche forecasters are slated to host transceiver clinics at the Nordic Center for the Mt. Shasta Nordic Youth Program.

The Partnering of FMSAC and Mt. Shasta Nordic Center provides Siskiyou and Shasta counties with expansive winter experiences on the slopes of Mt. Shasta. In addition to supporting safe, healthy activities, the Centers help to stimulate the winter tourist economy. We are gearing up for the 2019-2020 season- so look for future fundraising, educational and race events.

For more information, contact Justi Hansen, Executive Director of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance and Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center at justi.hansen@fmsac.org/justi@siskiyououtdooralliance.org.