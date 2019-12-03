Miniature village, holiday decorations and refreshments on Sunday

The annual Open House and Christmas Tea at the West Kern Oil Museum is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-3:30 p.m.

The Taft Union High School choir is scheduled to perform.

The tea will be held in the Buena Vista Room, with volunteers providing a variety of homemade refreshments.

“Join us as we kick off our holiday season,” stated Greg Mudge, Director of Volunteers. “It’s a nice way for us to showcase our exhibits with colorfully decorated Christmas trees throughout the buildings.”

In addition to the decorated trees, the Buena Vista Room will feature a miniature Christmas village that includes a lighted Ferris wheel. The village is created by Jim McCall and Preston Jennings, and has become a tradition at the Museum.

The shotgun house, tent house, gift shop and transportation building, with its variety of antique cars and trucks, will be open until 4 p.m. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.