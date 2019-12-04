A beautiful soul has left the earth, leaving behind the admiration and affection of everyone touched by her life. Gloria passed away peacefully in her sleep on 22 November 2019 at her home.

Gloria entered Eternal Rest holding the hands of her beloved husband Jack (John) and wonderful loving grandson Kevin K. R. Morrow, who passed on 17 November 2014.

Gloria was born 11 April 1932 in Sidney, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Kenneth and Leona (Vondenhuevel) Richards.

Gloria was a 1950 graduate of Urbana High School, in Urbana, Ohio. She attended Urbana University and Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California.

The former Gloria Richards was married 17 September 1954 at Fort Benning, GA to the love of her life John (Jack) Morrow of Cable, Ohio. Jack predeceased her on 23 April 2003. During the blissful 48.5 years of marriage the couple had three wonderful and beloved children. Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Morrow (Carla) of Grove City, Ohio; Charlotte Morrow of Springfield, Ohio; and Barbara Austin (Stan) of Ridgecrest, California. Four incredible and adoring grandchildren, Tiffany Austin of Springfield Ohio; Jeremiah Morrow (Kayla) of Lucasville, Ohio; Stanley M. Austin (Erin) of Ridgecrest, California; and Amy Morrow of Grove City, Ohio. Her adorable great-grandson Lucian Morrow and two precious great-granddaughters Maelyn and Nora-Jean Morrow all of Lucasville, Ohio. Gloria is also survived by her brother Ed, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and all their families. Gloria is also survived by numerous friends all around the country.

Gloria was a charter member of the Rainbow Girls Chapter 52 of Urbana, Ohio. She was also a member of the Engineering Wives Association at The Ohio State University and president of the group 1961-1962. Gloria was also an active member of the Ohio National Guard Officer’s Wives Association, the Northland High School Athletic Boosters, winning the Sandy Potter Award for many contributions to the group.

Gloria was a resident of the Northland area from 1963 to 1975. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church.

Jack’s work moved he and Gloria to Ridgecrest, California in the fall of 1975. Gloria joined WACOM and became an active member and served as president of the group 2003-2004. She became Chairman of the WACOM Thrift Shop from 2009 - 2016, but still actively worked at the thrift shop until her passing. Gloria was also an active member of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation, the Optimist Club, Habitat for Humanity, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, on the steering committee and a founding member of the local Boys and Girls Club. Gloria belonged to many Bridge groups and enjoyed getting together with all her friends to play bridge and host luncheons.

Gloria worked in the Administration Office at the Naval Medical Clinic at the Naval Air Station China Lake, California. Gloria loved meeting all the young active duty military personnel she worked with over the years and became life long friends with many. Gloria retired in 1997, after working there for 18 years.

Preparation and transportation are being handled through Holland and Lyons Mortuary. Gloria will be flown to Ohio for visitation and funeral services on 7 December 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and the service will be 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, 642 S. Main St, Urbana, Ohio, 43078. Burial will be beside her beloved husband and parents in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Her family will hold a Celebration of Life in Ridgecrest in early 2020.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, her favorite charity for many years.

To live in the hearts we leave behind, is not to die!