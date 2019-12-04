Helen Paula MacKenzie

born 8/31/1929 died 11/14/2019

Helen was one of three children born in Philadelphia, PA to Ernest and Helen Faig. She moved to Ridgecrest, CA and joined her children there in 2010.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband George and son Randy. Also, her twin siblings Emma Focht and Fred Faig.

She is survived by three children; Ardys MacKenzie, Deborah Simon and Mitchell MacKenzie, as well as her daughter-in-law Shelley MacKenzie, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Ridgecrest.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Lutheran Church.