Elias David

Summer Ann Giertz and Jeremiah Capen of Yreka, announce the birth of their son, Elias David Capen.

Elias was born on December 2, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins grandparents Lajetta Copleman of Yreka, and Jena and John Capen of Yreka.