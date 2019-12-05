Yreka lit up their Christmas tree Saturday evening after dark, following the annual Yreka Holiday Parade, officially signaling the start of the holiday season.

Cliff Munson, CEO of the Siskiyou Golden Fair, drove a tractor pulling Friends of the Siskiyou Golden Fair’s first place entry into the parade.

The Boy Scouts presented the colors to begin Saturday’s Holiday Parade on Yreka’s Miner Street.

“The Yreka Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all who participated and helped to make the 72nd Annual Holiday Parade a success,” said Yreka Chamber executive director Amanda Eastlick. “While there were many beautifully decorated floats this year, the winning float goes out to Friends of the Siskiyou Golden Fair. See you all next year.”