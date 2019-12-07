Dunsmuir’s annual Candles in the Canyon tree lighting parade will be held on Dec. 14, starting at 8:30 a.m throughout the city of Dunsmuir.

This year promises to be “a flurry of fun for the whole family.” A Christmas Bake sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Council Chambers, with pies, cakes, candy, muffins, breads and more. And of course, there will be the Craft Fair at the Insurance and Real Estate Building, located at 5727 Dunsmuir Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where there will be tons of home made crafted gifts, local items, vendors and more.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with lighted floats, the Christmas tree lighting, parade walkers, pets in costumes, and members of the local community of Dunsmuir.

Also, don’t forget that the Dunsmuir Community Choir has been practicing for weeks in preparation for their Community Christmas choir performance. The performance will be held on Dec. 15 at the Methodist Church, on the corner of Oak and Shasta Street. Performance begins at 7 p.m., and is the perfect send off to the Candles in the Canyon weekend.

Schedule of Events

• 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Dunsmuir Rotary Pancake Breakfast with Santa at the Community Center

• 10 a.m. to 12 Noon – Arts & Crafts at the Dunsmuir Resource Center. Be sure to bring a non-perishable food item or two for the Holiday Food Drive.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bake Sale in Council Chambers; Activities at Cascade Community Church; Face Painting and Cookie Decorating at the Dunsmuir Resource Center; and the Holiday Craft Sale in the Insurance & Real Estate Building.

• 4:30 p.m. – Hot Chocolate at Burger Barn

• 5 p.m. – Parade starting at Belnap Fountain, includes floats, people and pets, along with judging and prizes.

• 5:15 to 6:30 – Treats at Cornerstone Patio

• 5:30 p.m. – Meet Santa at the Pizza Factory. Dunsmuir High School students will be taking photographs.