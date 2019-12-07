The 19th Annual Candlelight Concert, featuring students from Mount Shasta and Weed high schools will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mount Shasta. There will be two performances: one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

This year the theme will be “A Silent Night,” featuring that beloved song in three different settings, said director Greg Eastman. John Hawk will once again join the choirs on the cello.

As always, admission is free, however, guests will be allowed to donate to the music programs if desired.