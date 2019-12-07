Quigley is a 2017 graduate of Yreka High School. He had his badge pinned on by his father, Ron Quigley, who is currently an assistant Chief with California Office of Emergency Services.

Dylan Quigley was sworn in as the newest Yreka Police Department Officer on Monday.

Dylan’s grandfather was Lieutenant Ron Quigley who worked for the Yreka Police Department until he passed away suddenly in 1995.