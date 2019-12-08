It all began the day before Thanksgiving, when I decided to go up to my dad’s to get my snow tires (I store them in his garage, as I don’t have one. Garage, I mean). I suppose in the interests of accuracy, I should clarify that it started the day before that, when the giant snowstorm blew in and caught me unprepared, snow-tire-wise, but in any case, I found myself driving up the steep, snowy road to his house when my tires began to slip. Not being a complete idiot, I decided discretion was the better part of valor; this would not be a good day to retrieve the tires. Having no other options, as there was nowhere to turn around, I began backing slowly down the hill.

Unfortunately, I was proceeding a little more quickly than I would have liked, and when I applied the brakes lightly (I swear it was a very gentle tap!), the car spun around and slid gracefully across the road in slow motion. When it eventually stopped, I found myself perched on the edge of a cliff, which was a little unsettling. So I did the logical thing: I called my sister. She was, of course, worried, but unable to be of much assistance. I had put the car into reverse and set the parking brake and was contemplating exiting the vehicle to consider my predicament and work out my next move when the very kind Quinns, who had bought my house on this same road, arrived.

“We saw you drive by and wanted to make sure you were okay.” Where else but in Siskiyou County? Of course, they could see I had not done very well at the whole making-it-up-the-snowy-road exercise, and offered to take me back down to my former home while they worked on the situation. When, despite their best heroic efforts, they were unsuccessful in extracting the car from the situation I had gotten it into, I decided to call AAA and get it towed, rather than further subject my neighbors to the dangers of car removal. This was when it got really interesting.

When the operator at AAA answered at last, the first thing she asked was whether I was safe. When I said I was, she next asked whether I was with the car. No, I replied, because the car was sitting on the edge of a snowy cliff. “Well,” she said, “We require that you stay in the car.” Flummoxed, I inquired, “So you want me safe, but you want me to sit in my car, which is precariously perched on the edge of an icy precipice?” She sounded a little flustered. “Oh, well, I guess that’s not a good idea.” I guess not.

Next we proceeded to the thought of extraction of said car. After a lengthy explanation and several spellings of the city I was in (“No, it’s Yreka, not Eureka”), she asked if the road was plowed. If the road were plowed, I wanted to respond, what would I need you for? But I refrained and admitted that no, the road was not plowed, hence the slide almost into oblivion. In that case, she stated, they could not tow me, and I would have to pay out-of-pocket to have the car, which was pretty much blocking the road as it had slid sideways, removed. And that was if the tow company deigned to come out, since the road wasn’t plowed. Really? Why, then, do I pay a yearly fee for just such occasions? Other than, of course, the at least annual call to have them unlock my car when I have locked my keys inside. The last time that happened, I was in a park in Oakland, and by the time I actually got through to AAA on a stranger’s phone (mine being, of course, carefully locked in the trunk in my purse with my keys) and tried, multiple times, to describe my location in the Oakland hills regional park, other kind strangers had managed to pop open the locks with a stick. It’s truly amazing how clever some people can be. Of course, on that occasion I had my lovely daughter with me wearing shorts, which didn’t hurt.

Just when I decided I would have to await spring thaw, greatly inconveniencing my former neighbors, who, if they were me, would quickly tire of going round the car and shove it the rest of the way off the cliff, I was able to reach another former neighbor, Daren Gulden, a very handy man who happens to own a business in town and regularly grades the road for free. He showed up and assisted the Quinns, and voila! The car was set right and driven down to the bottom of the hill for me. Not only that, Daren drove me back up to my father’s house to get my snow tires, which he proceeded to load into my car for me. Who says chivalry is dead?

Stay safe!