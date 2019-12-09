Last night I had a dream. Here it is: I saw cars departing I5 at the central Yreka off-ramp. Of course, our town had chosen a theme – the “Old West” and a mission – to share with locals and tourist the role Yreka played during that era. It had been advertised in many ways, so people knew what to expect once they got downtown.

Immediately, people were hooked! To the right, a beautiful miner and mule sculpture, the restored welcome arch, an historic ore stamp mill. To the left, displays of Old Chinatown and the Chinese role during the Gold Rush. Some grabbed tour maps, others smart phone tours or “live tours” with guides in costumes. Horse-drawn buggies dropped off and picked up people.

Gold-colored sidewalk markers led people into downtown where they learned about the buildings and interesting characters; the role of the fraternal societies and women’s groups in the Old West and the heartbreak of the Modoc Indian War. After all, Miner Street was the venue of civil protests, the route soldiers and supplies took on way to the conflict and a stop for the defeated Modocs on their sad trip to Oklahoma.

The sidewalk markers led up Miner and the people got insight into Yreka’s early importance in mining, regional transportation, goods distribution and finances. How did goods and travelers get to the hub city of Yreka? How would goods and people get from Yreka to the hinterlands of Salmon River or eastern Oregon? How did project financing work in those days? People stopped at the Bank of Siskiyou County building to ponder these questions and to ride its carousel.

The sidewalk markers split. Gold ones continued up Minder while silver ones veered out 3rd Street. The people taking this route gazed at beautiful homes and learned about the architectural and construction concepts on view. That route looped to Oregon Street then back to Miner.

Copper-colored sidewalk icons directed people toward the Court House, to learn about early day jurisprudence and vigilantism. People were excited to enter the Court House and see the renovated gold display and learn of the famous Gold Heist. Historical St. Marks (Yreka Preservation) and St. Joseph Churches encouraged people to marvel at their beauty and the roles early churches played. The trail looped to Broadway, to highlight the wall murals.

Miner Street visitors saw a variety of stagecoaches and freight wagons. Some climbed aboard for photographs while the more adventurous partook in rides. The Franco-American Hotel showed what old hotels and barber shops really were like. The historic butcher shop welcomed people to view restoration efforts that retained the building’s original purpose.

People were fascinated to learn about old mining shafts that existed and some walked down stairways leading to entrances. “They are way too dangerous to enter”, they were told, but that would just wet their appetite to learn more.

Gradually, the smell of tasty street food grabbed people’s attention. Restaurants also lined the streets, all having tasty fares, with a decidedly western flare. All offered selections including “what the miners ate”, other visitors just wanted a cup of good coffee and a snack. Outdoor music helped their digestion and their desire to shop. Stores offered mementos of the Yreka experience, western art, old time clothing, books about nature and history and items made by local artisans.

The Elks Club welcomed people to view its fabulous bar and hear stories of its origin and why a bullet hole exists down the hallway. Beautiful photographs were for sale, coincidentally at the same location as a studio used by a famous 1800s photographer.

Sidewalk symbols urged people onward, toward the Carnegie Library building where they learned how Yreka’s women got the library constructed and the Fire Hall’s Museum, where beautifully restored engines gave rides. People kept saying “I have never done this before!”

Local Native Americans explained their history and their traditional dances and offered samples of authentic food. Some folks continued to the City Park and gazed at its corner archway and learned its history.

By now people were tired, but pleasantly so. One person said “I have driven by Yreka many times and never realized how beautiful and interesting it is. I’ll tell my family and friends.” Another noted that there were many statues to see in the area and they would spend the night to continue touring. A Yrekan quipped “I think I will spend more time downtown.” My dream ended.

Actually, “my dream” was stolen from other people’s thoughts. Dreams can be hard to interpret and may be illogical – but not this one. Most of its building blocks already exist. It would require that people have a common goal, be diligent and compromise. The dream could lead to a Yreka Renaissance. That’s a dream worth considering.