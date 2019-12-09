Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at klamathneighbors@

yahoo.com.

I hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving time. Happy Camp had a delicious Community Dinner, for which we are very grateful. It all happened at the Karuk Multipurpose Center on Second Avenue! Thanks to the Karuk Tribe and also the Happy Camp Community Center and all those who donated and served.

There was turkey and mashed potatoes with no lumps in the delicious gravy, and all the trimmings, including fabulous desserts. Special thanks to Sakota Family, Molly, Nell and Yukon, Deputy Ruddell and highway patrolman Monday, Bamboo, and others who served. You are all so very much appreciated!

If you won’t be traveling, and a huge family gathering won’t visit you along the wild and beautiful Klamath River, join your friends and neighbors at the Community Christmas Dinner. It will also be at the Karuk Multipurpose/gym on Second Avenue on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. The Sakota family is going to do a fabulous job. All proclaimed Thanksgiving Dinner was great.

Storybook Enchantment dinner and dance

The eighth annual Storybook Enchantment dinner and dance that the Happy Camp Elementary School cheerleaders put on is coming up Friday. This is a fun family time and chance to dress up for the dinner and dance that goes from 6 to 8 p.m Friday night. You’ll want to get tickets in advance: they’re $12.50 for singles and $20 for couples at the door.

Christmas Craft Fair

On Dec. 7 there will be the Christmas Craft Fair at the Karuk Multipurpose/gym on Second Avenue. If you want to arrange to have tables for your artistic or crafting creations call Linda (951) 543-2755.

If you just want to go do your Christmas shopping, you will be impressed by the talented craftspeople and artists we have along the Klamath River! The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be homemade soup and rolls for lunch. Santa will be there from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the kids.

Friends of the Museum

I hope that you remembered the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum on Giving Tuesday. A reminder that they have lots of ideas for presents if you are looking for something special and local history-oriented. A membership to the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum is also a good idea. Then you can look forward to the Holiday Open House with free admission to the museum, special holiday exhibits and refreshments.

Giving manger

Kirk Eadie, our pastor at the Happy Camp Christian Fellowship in Happy Camp, has long told us about how they set up the nativity scene under the Christmas tree, but don’t put the baby Jesus in the manger until Christmas Eve.

The manger is left empty for a special purpose. There is also a little supply of hay nearby and for each secret act of service a family member completes, they can put a piece of hay in the manger. When enough deeds of kindness are completed by Christmas Eve, the baby Jesus has a soft bed of hay to lie on in the nativity scene!

If you’re looking for another way to keep the focus on Christ this Christmas, how about starting the sweet tradition of a giving manger? You may have a “baby-less” manger with a nativity scene that you usually put up. These mangers are now for sale, so you can do this activity, with a story book to go along. Kirk remembers doing this growing up and how his family loved laying baby Jesus in a soft bed on Christmas Eve!

I always love to do Christmas activities, and kids love to be able to give their parents and families things they’ve made for Christmas. But sometimes there isn’t the time or craft supplies to do enough of this. The giving manger is a way to help teach them that they can contribute by doing kindnesses for others. It helps kids to focus on acts of service instead of only receiving gifts and empowers them to find ways of showing love through acts of loving, kind service.

Another idea is to have a Christmas Kindness Calendar. On a blank calendar you can choose various things to do for others during the month of December. Perhaps you have activities you will be doing, like Advent Sundays at church or going caroling with a group. Perhaps you’ll bake cookies and share them with friends, neighbors, teachers or public servants, the mailman, or others in the community. Perhaps you’ll make a card for a soldier or call a far away friend or relative to say hello!

I love Christmas. Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, I am in full Christmas mode! I was reading some Christmas-themed stories from Chicken Soup for the Soul Christmas Stories, with Christmas music playing in the background. We have more Christmas music than any other kind and enjoy it anytime but this is the special month for it!

“Peace on earth will come to last, When we live Christmas everyday!”

- Helen Steiner Rice