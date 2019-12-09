The organization’s goal this year is to fill 60 shoe boxes, said JonMichael Patterson, the club’s secretary and committee chair.

For the third year in a row the Yreka Host Lions Club is filling shoeboxes with holiday surprises for local youth ranging from birth to 17 years of age for both boys and girls. The organization’s goal this year is to fill 60 shoe boxes, said JonMichael Patterson, the club’s secretary and committee chair.

Donations of the following items are appreciated:

• Shoe Boxes

Knit caps, gloves, or mittens (o to 17 years of age)

• Sketchbooks, coloring books, or diaries/ journals that fit in a shoe box

• Pens or pencils

• Crayons or color pencils

• Basic hygiene products

• Christmas cards with your Christmas message inside

• Socks

• Flashlights

• Puzzles (simple to advanced)

• Simple Christmas gifts

“Thank you for helping make a local child's Christmas more joyful,” said Patterson.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 19 and the boxes will be handed out during the week of Christmas.

Call Patterson with questions at (530) 598-2178.