Two people are dead and a Kern County sheriff’s deputy and one other are in critical condition following a collision on Highway 14 near Robbers Roost south of Inyokern.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, the collision occurred near milepost 50.50 at around 2 a.m. CHP officers responding to the scene found that a Toyota Tacoma collided with a Chevy Tahoe sheriff’s patrol vehicle south of Robbers Roost.

The driver and passenger of the Tacoma, both 33-year-old Burbank men, were declared dead at the scene. They were identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as Michael John Ferialdi and Fernando Ramirez.

A rear passenger, Paul Padilla, 30, exited the vehicle and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital. The KCSO deputy, identified as Sheriff’s Sgt. James Anton, was also transported to AVH with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

According to CHP, the investigation is ongoing.