Scenes from CLOTA's current production of Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" (adapted by Frederick Gaines) during its performance Saturday Dec. 7.

The reader's theater production was presented as a "KLOTA radio performance" and was directed by Kathleen Nicole. Remaining performances will be held Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOTA Center Stage, 1425 N. Inyo Street. Admission is $10 at the door. Call 760-446-2411 or see clota.org for more information.

Photos by Jessica Weston/Daily Independent