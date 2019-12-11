Dr. Edward E. Jayne passed away Nov. 21st at Riverside Community Hospital following a heart attack. Dr. Edward E. Jayne was born in Elmhurst, Ill., on October 2nd, 1933. He grew up in Wheaton, Ill., and graduated from Wheaton Community High School. Prior to enlisting in the Navy, he attended Cornell College in Iowa. After boot camp, he was assigned as the Chaplain’s Assistant on the USS Midway (CVA-41). In 1954 while the Midway was docked in Norfolk, VA. he participated in a bible study at South Street Baptist Church which is where he met his future wife, Barbara Goodwin. He and Barbara Goodwin Jayne were married in the South Street Baptist Church August 7th, 1955.

During this time he felt called to enter into the United Methodist Ministry. Upon his discharge, he moved to Alhambra, CA., and attended Los Angeles State University where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He then entered seminary at the School of Theology, Claremont, CA. Upon graduation, he was awarded a Master of Theology Degree. In 1962, Ed was ordained Elder in California-Pacific Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. In 1963 he received a Presidential Appointment as a Chaplain in the United States Navy and began his active career with the sea services. He a tour with the Seabees in Vietnam and the Naval Hospital, Oakland. In 1969 he was selected to attend Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, DC, and was assigned to the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. It was here that he completed the requirements and was awarded the Doctor of Ministry Degree.

During his Naval Career, he served with Amphibious Forces, three Naval Hospitals, and numerous tours with Marines. He was promoted to the rank of Captain, U.S. Navy in 1980. He served in the Navy for 30 years. His last assignment, prior to retirement in 1991, was as Command Chaplain at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California. In July of 1991, his Bishop appointed to be the Pastor of the United Methodist Church of Ridgecrest, where he served for 14 years. On June 6th, 2010 he was recognized and installed as Pastor Emeritus of the Ridgecrest United Methodist Church. He became a Rotarian in November of 1991 and served in various capacities in the Rotary Club. Dr. Jayne was elected President of the China Lake Rotary Club for the 1999-2000 year. Additionally, he has served as the President of the Indian Wells Valley Health Council; Vice President of the High Desert Child Abuse Prevention Council; and Co-Founder of the Living Bread Ministries, a program of the Salvation Army in Ridgecrest. He served as Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of the Indian Wells Valley for four years. He was elected to the Corporate Board of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he served for 7 years. He enjoyed music, gold, and travel adventures.

He was preceded in death by his father Ned Jayne and his mother Evelyn Jayne. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Goodwin Jayne of Ridgecrest, son Mark Kevin Jayne of Simi Valley, daughter Karen Jayne Reuter (Joe) of Burbank, granddaughter Christina Jarvis of Charleston, S.C., grandson John Reuter of Burbank, sister Nedra Kindig (Jim) of Camarillo and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held December 16th at Ridgecrest United Methodist Church 639 N. Norma St. Ridgecrest, CA 93555 at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow the service in the church Social Hall. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Ridgecrest United Methodist Church Jim Lewis Scholarship Fund. The inurnment will take place in early January at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego.