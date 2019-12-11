Etna PD Chief Josh Short said the transition will mean a greater law enforcement presence in Fort Jones, which he expects will reduce crime.

As of tomorrow, Dec. 12, the town of Fort Jones will have a police station for the first time in decades, and it will be operated by Etna Police Department. Etna PD offered its services to Fort Jones over a year ago and will be taking over operations from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided contract law enforcement services to Fort Jones for many years. Etna PD Chief Josh Short said the transition will mean a greater law enforcement presence in Fort Jones, which he expects will reduce crime.

Short emphasized that there are “no negative things about the SCSO” that are causing the change in law enforcement in Fort Jones. “The sheriff’s office knows what they’re doing. It’s a great department with great people. They just have a huge county to cover and they’re limited on personnel,” he explained.

While the SCSO responds to emergency calls in Fort Jones, the town’s residents want to see a consistent police presence, Short detailed. He described the kind of policing Fort Jones citizens want as an “old fashioned, cop walking the beat” situation.

Because of its proximity to Fort Jones, Etna PD can more easily provide that round-the-clock presence. Etna PD is bringing on two full time police officers who will be dedicated to serving the Fort Jones community. A part time community services officer will work there as well. And Denny Bar Co. has donated an office space to serve as the Fort Jones substation, rent-free.

Having a substation means that Fort Jones citizens won’t have to leave town to speak to their local law enforcement in person, whether they have concerns or just want to chat. That kind of rapport is important to Short and he’s excited for Fort Jones citizens to feel more invested in their city’s safety. He said, “We want to do this as a team. We want constituents to feel comfortable calling or coming in to the office.”

Having a constant visible police presence and a dedicated space for officers in Fort Jones will be a welcome change. “I want people to be able to say, ‘Hey, I can walk to the police department and talk to somebody,’” Short related.

“I’ve always felt that if you’re present, you’re preventing crime,” he said. The rate of certain crimes – especially those involving drugs and theft – have been on the rise, he added.

And unfortunately, some of the qualities that endear Fort Jones to those who live there – particularly its rural and quiet character – are the same things that can make it a target for criminals. Short put it this way: “If you’re a criminal, are you going to go where there’s a lot of cops driving around, or somewhere there isn’t?”

One of the things that makes Short an ideal person to head up the law enforcement transition in Fort Jones is that he grew up in Scott Valley and has been the Etna Police Chief for about 15 years – he assumed the role in his late 20s. Thus he understands the values that are important to valley residents, and he intends to stay true to those principles while also instituting changes that will benefit the area.

““You have to grow or you die. If we can grow in the direction our community and constituents want, that’s big,” Short reflected. Over time, consolidation into one police department for the whole of Scott Valley is the goal, he said.

While Fort Jones is not immune to some of the issues facing the country as a whole, Short said, the town’s “morals, standards and history” helped to keep the rate of crime relatively low in Fort Jones.

And many times, when issues arise between neighbors in the valley, they can be solved in unconventional ways, Short noted. Officers have been able to deal with a lot of problems by simply talking things out, he said.

“I live in the same community that we police and I want to see the same things as our constituents,” Short expressed earnestly. He spoke about wanting to “bring back a quality of life to Fort Jones” that has dwindled a bit over recent years.

Etna PD’s contract with Fort Jones was set up to be a long-term operation, but allows for both parties to readdress the contract in the future to smooth out any potential snafus.

“I probably get two or three people coming in here a day to say, ‘This is great. How can I help?” Short said of the transition. Citizens’ assistance is imperative. Short remarked, “We can’t do any of this without the public’s eyes and ears.”

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey shared his thoughts about the change, noting, “The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed providing many years of dedicated, professional, and diverse law enforcement services to the City of Fort Jones. Although the city officials have chosen to employ the services of the Etna Police Department, we wish them and their new police officers the very best in the future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Fort Jones city leaders for providing us the opportunity that we have had through the years to provide them and the great citizens of Fort Jones the highest level of safety and service we could. We will continue to serve the city and Etna Police during the transition and we will be involved in other programs in the local area, including DARE programs in the local school, coroner services, and we still have active drug task force operations in the area.”

“I’m very appreciative of living in Siskiyou County and the people we have here – they’re right there with you in the fight,” Short said.