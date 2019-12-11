Jean Briggs Vickery, 89, passed away on October 8, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert AZ. At her side was her husband of 68 years, Bill Reneau Vickery, son David Vickery and his wife Deborah Vickery.

Jean was born on February 16, 1930 to Ray David Briggs and Violet Mary Fehely at Yreka, Ca. She was married to Bill Vickery on June 7, 1951. Jean was a Registered Nurse for most of her life and after quitting nursing she taught various nursing classes until her final retirement.

Jean was preceded in death by both parents, her sister Jacqueline Haley Giuntini (Richard) and her brother Jordan Raymond Briggs (Roberta Mayberry). She is survived by her husband Bill, Gilbert, Az, daughter Donna Grace Vickery, Phoenix, Az, son Tom Vickery (Kim), Henderson, Tn, daughter Paula McCaleb, (Steven), Duck River, Tn, son David Vickery (Deborah), Gilbert, Az, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Brophy (Howard) of Shasta Lake City, Ca. and by her brother Glen Briggs (Patricia Whitehead) of Seiad Valley, Ca.

Jean was a gifted painter, drawer and sculptor; was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Interment will be at Fort Goff Cemetery, Seiad Valley, Ca.; date to be determined.