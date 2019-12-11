Susan Kay McCurdy, 74, passed away at her home in Fort Jones on November 25, 2019.

Sue was born March 13, 1945 to Winnie and Nick Jancich of Fort Jones. Following her graduation from Fort Jones High School she attended cosmetology school and later married William Mittan in 1964. They had two children, William David and Pamela Darlene.

Sue coached ponytail softball, enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball and her flower garden. Her yard was admired by everyone. In 1988 Sue married the love of her life, Floyd McCurdy and lived for 30 happy years at their home in Montague until his death in 2017. Sue and Floyd loved gardening, doing projects around their home, babysitting & playing with the grandchildren. They spent many hours fishing, camping & boating.

Her brother, Nick and his wife Pat, whom survive her, accompanied them on many trips. Sue was a talented seamstress and baker, making many beautiful things for her family including baby blankets, dresses and much more. She was proud of her grandchildren, and always made two special flavored birthday cakes complete with decorations. Everyone looked forward to her Christmas candy, especially her homemade Almond Roca.

Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pam and Dan Rimmer and daughter-in-law Shellee Mittan.

She was preceded in death by her son Billy Mittan in January 2018, and by her parents and her sister Darlene “Sammie” Evans and nephew David Evans.

Sue was a beloved grandmother to Ciara Mittan McHale (Rory), Delaney Mittan Grant (Rodney), Teal Rimmer Blazier (Aaron) and Colby Rimmer (Fiancé Cassidy Hammon), and adored by her great-grand-children: Isaiah, Henlee and Sydnee Grant and Jade and Violet Blazier.

She was favorite Aunt “Sue” to Kathy Jones, who lived with her and was a great help, especially in the final months, Beverly Freeman (Ed), Rick Evans (Linda), Stephanie (Rod), Joanne (Ron), and several great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving aare Sue’s step-son, Joe McCurdy (Lisa) and his children Falyn and Cormac of Texas, and step-daughter Paige McCurdy Foust, her children Katie and Tyler of Eugene, OR, and.Sue’s dear friends Carl and Cheryl Eastlick and best buddy Barker, who will be cared for by family friend Sherry Glendenning, will also miss her greatly.

A celebration of Susan’s life will take place at a later time.

Condolences can be shared at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com