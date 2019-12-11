Discussion over groundwater authority finances once again dominated discussion at the Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors meeting Monday night.

Board member Ron Kicinski provided fellow directors with an update on the IWV Groundwater Authority and its upcoming public workshop Thursday night at Kerr McGee Center. During the update, he noted that finances for the young agency continue to be a concern.

“We’re still working on a proposed operations budget for after the [groundwater sustainability plan] is approved,” Kicinski said. “My recommendation is that we try to avoid any administrative costs except for legal fees because we just can’t afford it.”

The IWVGA, which is comprised of the water district, the city of Ridgecrest, Kern, San Bernardino and Inyo counties, is in the process of completing its groundwater sustainability plan.

The plan must lay out how the IWV basin will reach a sustainable safe yield by 2040; the deadline to submit to the California Department of Water Resources by the end of January. It is currently in a public review period, with the public workshop scheduled to discuss it on Thursday.

Kicinski’s concern with the plan and finances is how to finish paying for the plan. The bulk of plan is being paid for through a Proposition 1 reimbursable grant from DWR and in-kind contributions from member agencies and support from Naval Air Weapons Station China.

However, the plan had a $930,000 budget shortfall in its development costs, as well as unanticipated work by Stetson Engineers, the IWVGA’s water resource manager and firm tasked with developing the plan.

“Stetson has been trying to trim its engineering costs in the coming year but my biggest concern is how we are going to pay for the plan,” Kicinski said.

A monthly pump fee assessed against major pumpers in the valley was implemented in 2018 to help finance the GSP’s shortfall, but revenue has fallen short by nearly $68,000. Current projections show that the pump fee would run through at least the end of 2020 before it covers the budget gap.

On top of that, current projections show that if the pump fee isn’t increased, the IWVGA will find itself in the red by the end of 2020. The IWVGA board discussed whether to increase the pump fee from $30/acre-foot of groundwater pumped to $75/acre-foot, but some members stated that it would place an undue burden on several stakeholders, including well cooperative grounds and farmers.

Others felt that it would be best to still consider it and asked that groundwater authority staff prepare a study and draft ordinance to increase it just in case.

IWVWD general manager Don Zdeba told his board Monday that in speaking with Stetson, budget planning will include only expenses.

“It’s virtually impossible to do a budget such as what we do for the water district,” Zdeba said. “We know what our revenues will be and what are expenses will be… for the GA, there are so many unknowns with respect to revenues.”

He said those uncertainties include whether to raise the pump fee or keep it at $30 an acre-foot. On top of that, there are unknowns about “post-GSP” fees, or those assessed after the IWVGA submits the plan to the state and implements it.

Those fees will be used for administration costs and to pay for projects outlined in the GSP, including imported water projects and other plans.

“We don’t know what those will be or for certain when they will be implemented,” Zdeba said.

He said projections have since been revised to exclude the unnecessary administrative costs. The 2020 budget will only forecast expenses and not revenues until things become more certain.

“I don’t see a purpose to doing a full budget with revenue because again, there are so many unknowns,” Zdeba said.

Board president Don Cortichiato asked if pending litigation filed by a group of farmers would also impact the GSP and its budget. Legal counsel Jim Worth said the claim was filed against the water district, along with Meadowbrook Dairy and Searles Valley Minerals, not the groundwater authority itself.

Board member Stan Rajtora said he wasn’t comfortable ignoring the revenue in the IWVGA’s budget.

“I think that is going to get us into more trouble and we’ve had enough trouble already in not being able to pay our bills on time,” Rajtora said. “I’m not sure it meets the state’s mandate to have a budget… I don’t know how you can have a budget without a revenue flow.”

Stetson Engineers has delayed seeking reimbursement of its invoices, and are paid as the groundwater authority gets reimbursement from the state.

Rajtora said while he’s never in favor of raising fees, he noted the primary objection in raising the pump fee came from Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason, who sits on the GA board for his agency.

“The county had no idea for an alternative so all we are doing is kicking the can down the road and our debts are getting higher and higher,” Rajtora said.

Gleason’s reasoning at the November IWVGA meeting for not increasing the pump fee was so that it wouldn’t drive people out of business or increase their cost of living; the dual advantage was that the IWVGA could also focus on developing the post-GSP fees as thoroughly as possible.

Zdeba said the IWVGA wasn’t so much ignoring the revenue side of things as it was waiting for more information.

“We can do all kinds of projections but it’s not going to be something that’s reliable,” Zdeba said.

Rajtora also broached the subject of $500,000 the water district lent the IWVGA at the end of 2017 to help with the latter’s finances. The water district will likely recoup the money through credits on future fees. Ha added that since the $500,000 was used to help develop the GSP, the money should be paid back from the current pump fee revenue.

Rajtora also asked why the water district was funding the clerk position for the groundwater authority in 2020.

“Our term for being responsible for administrative costs is over,” Rajtora said. Currently, the governing role for the IWVGA board rotates among the water district, Kern County and Ridgecrest, with Kern taking over leadership of the board January.

Zdeba said April Hamlin, the water district’s executive assistant, serves in that role. He added the water district provides that service as an in-kind contribution.

“The clerk is independent of the rotation,” Zdeba said. In addition, Zdeba will continue to serve as the IWVGA’s acting general manager to create continuity until an independent one can be established.

“That’s not at all that exciting to me to be honest,” Rajtora said. “The thing is, the GA needs to pay for GA costs and saying that we cannot afford an administrative budget when we (the water district) is paying for it anyway… you don’t get anything for free.”

Rajotra stressed that water district ratepayers “should not carry the burden of paying for all the administrative costs, which appears that we are doing.”

“I think it needs to stop,” Rajtora said.

Kicinksi agreed with Rajtora but added that until the GA can afford the staff, the roles will continue to be filled on an in-kind basis.

“I would love for the GA to hire a staff, but I don’t see any way we can make that happen in 2020 unless you’re expecting the board to approve something like $100 per-acre foot for pumping,” Kicinski said.

Kicinski added while IWVGA staff are working on revenue ideas, including a revised pump fee, it would take a minimum of 90 days before anything could be implemented. An increased pump fee would require public notice and two meetings before it could be adopted. It would also go into effect 30 days after it was enacted.

He added that the IWVGA is also applying for about a $700,000 grant which could help with its finances.

Resident Pat Farris said she had concerns that people won’t receive any concrete answers at the upcoming IWVGA workshop.

“There seem to be some things that worked out more fairly,” Farris said. “It’s not fair that we have well registrations for wells in this valley that aren’t paying their share and somehow we’ve let this get way ahead of us.”

She added that fees and costs continue “to be put on the backs of big ag with pumping fees but as soon as we get through with pumping fees, ‘we’re going to put you out of business.’”

“Does that bother anyone else, I hope so,” Farris said. “There’s nothing fair about that… we ought to be working for solutions instead of breaking everybody’s back.”

She added that the IWVGA needs to devote more resources to find out exactly what water resources available in the basin; she noted that for all the valley’s scientific brainpower, it seems surprising that no one has figured that one out yet.

Farris also said if resources aren’t more fully explored, the concept of a dwindling supply of water would scare off investors looking to expand in the IWV.

Resident Mike Neel reiterated a past point that California should pay for all associated costs since the law governing the GSP requirement is considered an unfunded mandate.

“To date, the GA members have conducted business like it is expected that we pay for this mountain of debt,” Neel said, further asking why the GA’s legal team hasn’t educated the board on this.

“The ripple effect will be widespread and result in an economic earthquake here far exceeding the effect of the last tow physical earthquakes,” Neel said, referring to the July 4 and 5 earthquakes that caused significant damage to NAWS China Lake and Searles Valley.

The IWVGA will host its workshop on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kerr McGee Community Center, 100 W. California Ave. For information on the draft GSP, visit iwvga.org/gsp-chapters.