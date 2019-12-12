Dennis (Moonie) Brown, 56, of Happy Camp, passed peacefully early Friday morning in the comfort of his home with close family members by his side.

Dennis graduated from Happy Camp High School in 1981. Dennis spent many years working for Timber Products until he became a diesel mechanic for Stidham Trucking. Dennis was 420 friendly and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending all his available hours with his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jenny Brown; mother, Barbara Brown; daughters Margaret, Latoya, Jeanne and Rebecca Super; sons Christopher Super, Sean and Bradley Brown; 12 grandkids, four siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brown and in-laws Eugene Super and Lorelei Super.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Girdner Funeral Chapel, 202 S. Oregon, Yreka, CA 96097, with a Celebration of Life to be held on April 20, 2019 for all non-local family and friends who want to attend. The family is supportive of any memorial contributions made to Twigs and Sprigs Flower Shop to assist with memorial flower arrangements.

