Santa’s sleigh will be traveling through the City of Mount Shasta and making the following stops this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14:

Dec. 13 – Departs at 5:30 p.m.

City Hall

Rite Aid Parking Lot

Rays Parking Lot

Dr. Shearer Office on West Ivy

607 Chestnut Street

East Ivy and Rockfellow Drive

704 Carmen Avenue

814 Carmen Avenue

809 Caroline Avenue

621 Caroline Avenue

705 Ski Bowl Drive

206 Terry Lynn Avenue

209 Kennedy Drive

209 Pine Ridge Avenue

738 Pine Ridge Avenue

625 Everitt Memorial Hwy

City Hall

December 14 – Departs at 5:30 p.m.

City Hall

413 Mill Street

Mill Street

606 Glen Mar Drive

713Glen Mar Drive

610 Meadow Drive

501 Glen Mar Drive

205 Old McCloud Avenue

316 Sheldon Avenue

207 Merritt Avenue

315 Merritt Avenue

213 Perry Avenue

S. “A” Street (old Manor)

S. “A” and Smith Streets

Washington Drive and Ackley Avenue

418 N. Washington Drive