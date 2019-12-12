Victim was crossing Tenth at San Emidio when car hits her

A woman was injured Thursday morning when a bike and car collided in the intersection at Tenth and San Emidio.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, suffered minor injuries, according to Taft Police.

She was westbound on San Emidio crossing the intersection just before 10 a.m. when a car going south on Tenth pulled away from the stop sign and "bumped her," police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

The victim was taken by Hall Ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.