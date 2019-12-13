We are humbled by and extremely proud of our supporters and contributors to our successful Giving Tuesday fundraising efforts. We raised over $14,000! And thank you to Berryvale for allowing us to have a table out front that day for all the “in person” donations.

It is only because of the amazing support and engagement of our community that we are able to continue the efforts to protect the environment and spirit of our mountain home. We are deeply grateful to all who helped and promise to use these funds wisely to make this area a better place for all of us. Our appeal to the Appellate Court in Sacramento of the misguided Crystal Geyser EIR will be our focus in the coming months and your contributions will be vital to this effort.

We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review (WATER)