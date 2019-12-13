The majority of paintings and prints done by Crittenden in this show were made during a period when she was spending a lot of time outdoors, gardening or hiking in the Siskiyou mountains, according to a press release.

As a part of Dunsmuir Second Saturday, the Mossbrae Hotel will be hosting an art opening for two local artists: Janet Crittenden and Lou Wandro. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The majority of paintings and prints done by Crittenden in this show were made during a period when she was spending a lot of time outdoors, gardening or hiking in the Siskiyou mountains, according to a press release. The largest landscape painting was inspired by the scenery along North Old Stage Road on a rainy day in the fall.

All the oil paintings in the show were made after Crittenden began studying oil painting in The Old Master Technique, after an earlier career in ceramics. Additionally, one of the paintings is executed in an anthropomorphic manner where animals and humans merge in a somewhat cryptic Renaissance style, which subtly questions animal and human natures.

All these paintings were chosen to resonate together in various blue, gold and violet tones that respond to the lobby of the Mossbrae Hotel.

Wandro grew up in San Mateo. He worked in purchasing at a San Francisco Bay Area hospital. His interest in painting began in the late 1990s, according to a press release.

After relocating to Mount Shasta with his wife Ginny in 2007 he took art classes at College of the Siskiyous and started painting in 2010 with Aleksander Balos. Since then Wandro has shown in several Siskiyou County galleries, at Pence Gallery in Davis, and with Morris Adjmi Architects in NYC.

Dunsmuir’s Second Saturday coincides with the city’s annual Candles in the Canyon which includes a craft fair and opportunities to meet Santa. The Mossbrae Hotel will be providing refreshments and room tours. The event is open to the public.