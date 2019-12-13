Daures Stephens, one of two candidates for the Kern County First District supervisorial seat, gave a brief introduction Tuesday at the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce.

Stephens announced his candidacy for the seat in November, around the same time as his opponent, Phillip Peters. Mick Gleason, the incumbent announced in October that he would not run for re-election; his term ends at the end of 2020.

Stephens said he moved to Ridgecrest in 1973 and stayed through high school.

“I was the first Police Explorer the post ever had and that was 1979,” Stephens said.

After graduation, Stephens said he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1981.

“I joined the Marines to see the world, so I spent all four years at Camp Pendleton,” he said with a chuckle. “I only came home on the weekends.”

His career in the Marines was spent as a military police officer and marksman instructor.

After his military separation in 1986, he joined the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

“I came out here to Ridgecrest in 1987 and stayed here for 14 years as a deputy sheriff,” Stephens said. “When I was promoted to a senior deputy, they sent me to Kern River Valley and took my kids with me.”

During his 26-year career with KCSO, he earned an Award of Valor when he rescued two residents and their pets from a burning building in Inyokern.

Stephens said his family became accustomed to the KRV, so he created his business, the motorcycle shop South Lake Cycle.

According to a news release, since his retirement in 2012, Stephens noted that he has been responsible for advocating in the re-opening of a courthouse in the KRV.

He was also appointed by Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) to serve on the California Republican Committee in Sacramento.

He has received numerous awards from organizations such as the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his support and contributions to the welfare of veterans.

However, Stephens said he has a presence in Ridgecrest.

“I still own a home here, I still go to Corny’s Shoe Store,” he said.

He noted the importance of working with youth at the local level.

“I was a lost child in high school — many are and don’t know what to do,” Stephens said. He noted a phone call from an RPD police officer and joined the Police Explorers shortly after that.

“Within a month they sent us explorers to an Explorer Academy in Coronado, San Diego,” Stephens said. “It was run by the U.S. Marines and I remember the day when I met the drill instructor… I wanted to be just like that guy.”

As a result of that impression, he joined the Marines, followed by KCSO.

“One phone call created the whole chain of events for being here in front of you here today,” Stephens said.

He added that “my roots are deep here in Ridgecrest and I want to be your supervisor.”

“I promise that all of your representation is local because I’m not that far — I’m in South Lake right after Weldon,” Stephens said.

Stephens faces a steep challenge against Peters, who serves as Gleason’s district director.

Peters also has the endorsement of many of Kern County’s top Republican leaders, including Gleason, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, California Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, as well as that of Mayor Peggy Breeden and Ridgecrest Council member Scott Hayman.