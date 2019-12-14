Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, in the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor! In case you noticed the absence of this column from last week’s paper, allow me to explain. I had neglected to go to the Post Office for a couple of days, and when I finally opened my mailbox I was inundated by an avalanche of holiday gift catalogs. It took days for Search and Rescue to dig through the pile to finally reach me, and by then the deadline for writing the column had passed.

The only up side to this tale of woe is that while awaiting rescue I had plenty of time to browse through the many tantalizing delights available for purchase. For example, did you know that you can buy a pair of battery-powered heated socks from Sharper Image for only $159.99? Good thing they run on batteries – if they were electric, you would have to get an extra-long extension cord to be able to leave the house. Or how about mail-order sandwiches? You can order a kit from Zingerman’s Deli to make Reuben sandwiches for three to four people – only $150 per kit! Personally, the thought of eating a sandwich that was in transit for several days is not particularly appetizing. And why would you want to purchase such a thing anyway, when you could get a fresh, delicious Reuben from one of our fine local establishments at a fraction of the cost?

You might want to delay any online shopping, however, until you have had the opportunity to attend the Fort Jones Annual Christmas Craft Fair in Fort Jones this Saturday, December 14. There will be a multitude of local crafters and vendors, and you just might be able to find something special for everyone on your Christmas list. This delightful event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym at Scott Valley Junior High School, and is sponsored by the Marble Rim Gallery.

Fort Jones is also the place to be this Saturday for the Fort Jones Lions 51st Annual Christmas Parade, which takes place on Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. It’s always fun to see the variety of entries representing the many groups, activities, and services in our area. These include local elementary school students, the SV Family Resource Center, Search and Rescue, the DARE program, fire trucks and other rescue vehicles, and many other entries. Audrey Denny, who is running for Congress in 2020, and Elizabeth Betancourt, a candidate for the State Assembly, will both be participating. After the parade, come on over to the Fort Jones Community Center for coffee, hot chocolate, and treats, and a chance to meet with Audrey and Elizabeth in person. They will be here to listen to concerns and share how they can serve our community and region if elected.

After the excitement of the Crafts Fair and the parade on Saturday, go home for a brief nap. You’ll want to be rested up so you can head over to Etna that evening for a 7 p.m. showing of the holiday movie “Elf” at the Avery Theater, sponsored by the Scott Valley Theater Company. There will be popcorn and lots of family fun. This event is free to the public, although donations are greatly appreciated. Looking ahead, make plans also to be at the Avery on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. for the iDance recital.

This Sunday, Dec. 15, you will have not just one, but two opportunities to hear the Scott Valley Community Choir perform “Night of the Father’s Love,” a lovely Christmas cantata composed by Pepper Choplin and directed by Bob Faber. The first performance will be at 10 a.m. at the Fort Jones Community Church, and the second takes place at 6 p.m. that same evening, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Greenview. The SV Community Choir is an ecumenical group comprised of folks who share in the joy of praising God in song. Come on out to hear one (or both!) of the performances. And if you find yourself inspired to participate in the choir, be sure to talk to Bob after the performance. We would love for you to join us!

If you are still pondering what to get for that hard-to-buy-for person on your gift list this year, here’s an idea: the Valley Oaks Seniors are having an “Opportunity Drawing” on Dec. 20, with many fun prizes, including the grand prize of a hand-crafted “walkabout pattern” quilt. Tickets are only $1 each or six for $5, and you need not be present to win. Purchase tickets by calling Mary Beebe at (530) 467-5637 or (530) 598-0663, or Judy Crook at (530) 598-9151. Keep a few tickets for yourself, but buy a bunch to give away as gifts. Who knows – with the ticket you give her, your dear Aunt Prunella might just receive a beautiful quilt this Christmas instead of the usual set of plain white handkerchiefs!

Have a great week, neighbor!