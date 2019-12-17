The Community Foundation administers the grants while grant review committee members from the region serve to evaluate proposals and make recommendations for funding, according to a press release.

The following organizations were awarded grants from the Shasta Regional Community Foundation Animal Welfare Endowment Fund, established in 2009 to provide care for animals in Shasta and Siskiyou counties:

• Siskiyou Humane Society: $500 to purchase cat carriers

• Siskiyou Spay & Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP): $5,000 to provide spay and neuter vouchers for low income residents of Siskiyou County

• Stable Hands: $5,000, to provide feed, horseshoes, hoof trimming, and veterinary care for horses

Shasta Regional Community Foundation impacts the North State region through the power of giving. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $26 million in grants, made possible by the generosity of their fund holders and professional fund management practices. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.