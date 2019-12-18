Students selected after auditioning last week will perform at "It's A Grand Night For Music"

Taft Union High School musicians were hard at work last week.

Monday night the TUHS Marching Band took part in the Taft Christmas Parade.

After the parade, 10 band members immediately left for Bakersfield and auditioned for the Kern County Honor Band and Orchestra.

Five of the musicians made it and will perform in the annual "It's a Grand Night for Music" festival on January 28.

Tuesday, the TUHS Jazz Band, Orchestra and Concert Band put on the annual Christmas Concert.

Band Director Amanda Posey had a lot of praise for musicians.

"These students go above and beyond in their education before, during and after school," she said."I am very proud to have them represent Taft."

Out of the five TUHS musicians who will play in the Kern County Honor Band and Orchestra, four are making return trips.

The students selected to play at the music festival include:

Honor Orchestra: Taylor Reed, 2nd trumpet (her 3rd year); Honor Band: Nathaniel Morris, 1st Bassoon (his 5th year, he started in 8th grade); Presley Golling 2nd Baritone Sax (his 2nd year); JD Frakes 6th Chair Baritone (his 1st year); Richard Posey 5th Chair Tuba (his 7th year, he started in 6th grade).