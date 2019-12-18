John Robert Dollman, age 77, died on December 10, 2019, in Ridgecrest, California.

John is survived by his loving wife, Joan, of Ridgecrest; his children: Darlene Rowland (Alex), of Apex, NC, and Michael Dollman (Kathleen), of Hanford, CA; his grandchildren: Tyler Rowland, Katie Rowland, Jeffry Dupree (Kayla), Joshua Dupree (Griselda), Crystal Parra, Jessica Dollman, Jayce Dupree (Tristin), and Amanda Dollman (Issiah); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lenora Chastain; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnie and Ora Dollman.

John was born on February 10, 1942, in Ft. Smith, AR. He graduated from Charleston High School, Charleston, AR, in 1960. He worked at Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake for 29 years, and Holland and Lyons Mortuary for 20 years.

John and Joan were married for 54 years. He was a loving husband and father. He was active in Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Ken Lewis officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. Arrangements are by Holland and Lyons Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene.