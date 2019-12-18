The Senate Impeachment Oath:

I solemnly swear to affirm, as the case may be, that in all thing pertaining to the trial of impeachment, now pending. I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.

Mitch's statement on Fox news:

“Everything I do, during this, I am coordinating with White House Counsel. They'll be no difference between the president's position and our position as how to handle this to the extent that we can”

It appears that senate majority leader of the senate shares the same respect for the Constitution that the president has?

John Swanson

Hornbrook