Longtime Montague resident Loretta June Lemos passed away on December 6, 2019 at Madrone Hospice in Yreka. She had been in failing health for some time. Loretta was 81 years old.

Loretta was born on December 14, 1937 to Alfred and Martha Taves in Fresno. She was raised in Fresno and graduated from Fresno High School. In 1975 Loretta married George Lemos, and the family made their home in Happy Camp for 25 years prior to moving to Montague. Loretta worked at Scott Valley Bank in Happy Camp as a teller. She enjoyed sewing and working in her flower garden.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 44 years, George Lemos; two children, Kelly Noorani and Greg MacDonald; three stepchildren, Julie Balding, Judy Stickle and Dwayne Lemos; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA 96097. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.