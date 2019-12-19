The ski park was scheduled to open Dec. 13, but much of the snow it had received at its lower elevations during Thanksgiving week had washed away, forcing officials to delay the opening.

The Mt. Ski Park will open its 2019-20 season Friday at 8 a.m.

“It’s happening! The opening day is THIS Friday . . !” the park said on its website. “Thank you to our snowmaking team for blasting snow every night they could and thank YOU for all your snow prayers and dances! We will see you up here!”

The ski park was scheduled to open Dec. 13, but much of the snow it had received at its lower elevations during Thanksgiving week had washed away, forcing officials to delay the opening.

Recent storms that have blown in through the area have had snow levels that have been around 6,000 feet or higher. The ski park lodge is located at an elevation of 5,500 feet.

But snow levels are expected to be lower as more wet weather is expected beginning Wednesday.

There is a chance for snow in the city of Mount Shasta on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said. The city's elevation is about 2,000 feet lower than the ski park's lodge.

Snow also is possible Thursday with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

The snow will turn to rain Friday in the city, but snow levels will remain around 5,400 feet.

Over the weekend, snow levels are expected to drop below 5,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday morning, the ski park’s snow base was 18 inches said Mt. Shasta Ski Park Marketing Director Kierra Keller. That base is the minimum amount of snow the park needs to open, she noted. Keller said the ski park is expecting a snowstorm today and snow conditions through Saturday. She estimated that the base on opening day will be around 22 inches.

The park is largely staffed but is still looking for workers in food and beverage, as well as parking. To apply, visit skipark.com/employment and fill out an application.

Meanwhile, adult (13-64) lift tickets this year are $69 for the holiday season, Dec. 20-Jan. 20, and Feb. 14-17. Adult non-holiday tickets for Monday-Thursday are $49 and $65 for weekends. The park also offers rental packages.

Season passes are $599 for adults and $399 for seniors – 55 and up. The season typically runs until April, Keller said, but noted that there’s no way to know exactly how long the ski season may last.

The ski park also has live music every Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.