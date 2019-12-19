Janice Laverne Meek, 86, of Etna passed away peacefully of natural causes at Madrone Hospice in Yreka on December 11, 2019.

Janice was born June 29, 1933 in Yreka to Edgar and Blanche Knight. Janice grew up across the street from and attended the old Etna High School.

She met the love of her life, Franklin Eugene Meek, in Etna. They were married in Reno, Nevada on June 23, 1951 and spent 60 wonderful years together.

Janice will be most remembered for her kindness and for her love of fast cars. She aspired to always have a new truck. Her favorite hobbies were raising dogs, horses and chickens. She loved working in the yard, horseback riding and was especially excited about raising children. Often she would babysit for friends and neighbors.

Janice was a foodie and loved to bake cookies, chocolate, fudge, chili, cinnamon rolls and homemade breads and pies. She loved to share these with her friends and family and if you went home hungry it was your own fault.

Janice is survived by daughters Janeane Deppen (Dan) and Eugena Foster; sister Joanne McNeil; and granddaughter Raini Rippy.

Those who preceded Janice in death include her parents: Edgar Knight and Blanche Cromwell; and her siblings: Lois Besoain, Jerry Davis, Robert Davis, and Juanita Gregory.

No services are scheduled at this time. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Madrone Hospice House for the kindness and support Janice received while in their care. Condolences can be shared at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.