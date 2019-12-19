Marguerite Christine “Peggy” Duncan passed away at her home in Montague on December 10, 2019. She was 77 years old.

Peggy was born on October 29, 1942 in Richmond, California to Charlie and Cecilia Bryant. She worked for Siskiyou County Title Company for many years, along with selling real estate. She was a devoted socialite, and thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her son, Erik Johnson; a sister, Connie Marier; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Johnson in 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Girdner Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.