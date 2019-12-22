The most recent slide and closure happened on Friday, Dec. 13, according to a press release from the California Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time of reopening for State Route 96, which is closed approximately four miles west of Happy Camp due to rock slide activity.

The site of the closure has been under a slide emergency contract since last summer, Caltrans said. The contractor for the site is Roger Brown Construction.

The latest slide activity began on Dec. 12. The road was closed overnight and reopened in the morning but the slide continued and prompted the closure, Caltrans said.

The affected area is 65 miles west of the Highway 96 and Interstate 5 intersection.

For the latest updates on this slide, call (530) 604-4817.