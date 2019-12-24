The featured speaker at the January 9t Hi Desert Quilt Guild meeting will be Melinda Bula, who is renowned for her fabulous fusible flower quilts. She will be speaking on The Power and Secret of Color. Have you ever wanted more confidence knowing how to pick the right colors? Why is it that some people gravitate to the right colors while others struggle? Learn how the artist looks at color and the science behind color. Melinda will demonstrate how this color magic works and give you more color confidence. Learn these color tricks that are sure to help you when making your next quilt. Melinda includes a PowerPoint presentation with live quilts.

Melinda has been lecturing and teaching, both in the United States and internationally, which she really loves and has been featured on The Quilt Show. Creating and designing is an obsession with Melinda and whether it is fabric, wallpaper, or quilts; it is her passion. Her Fabulous Fusible Flowers quilts are unique. With the wonderful look of a painting, she uses fabric and thread to create beautifully artistic quilts.

She has written 2 books on her Fabulous Fusible Flowers technique, Cutting Garden Quilts and Candy Cane Lane, both published by the Martingale Company. Melinda has had the honor of exhibiting her quilts in some amazing venues like the Shelburne Museum in Vermont, Quilt Expo en Beaujolais in France, International Patchwork Festival in Sitges, Spain and at the Texas Quilt Museum.

The guild meets this month on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30 pm at the Salvation Army building. Visitors are welcome for a $5.00 fee.