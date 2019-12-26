The Ridgecrest City Council at its December 18 meeting voted unanimously to approve the Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule (ROPS) and administrative budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 of the successor agency to the Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency. At the time, the entire council consisting of four members was present. New council member Kyle Blades was approved and sworn in later in the same meeting.

The background to the item was that in January 2012 the Ridgecrest City Council elected to serve as the successor agency to the Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency upon the statewide dissolution of California redevelopment agencies in February 2012.

According to a staff report, the successor agency is required to prepare a ROPS prior to each fiscal year, in a manner prescribed by the state Department of Finance, and submit the ROPS to the oversight board, the Kern County auditor-controller, the state controller's office and DOF for review and approval.

City Attorney Keith Lemieux during his attorney's report noted that the city had received a favorable ruling in the court of appeals in the case of the Ridgecrest Successor Agency v. Bosler, State of California (Matosantos).

Lemieux said the court of appeals has ordered that the trial court enter an order in favor of the city on that matter, and that as a consequence the state will be required to refund the city just under $3 million as well as reimbursing any attorneys fees that have not been reimbursed.

Lemieux said the city will also seek appropriate interest. He added that the deputy attorney general assigned to the matter indicated that the state does not intend to appeal or challenge the decision, so Lemieux said, he was optimistic it will be resolved fairly quickly in the new year.

When discussion/action item regarding the ROPS repayment came up, City Manager Ron Strand explained that the reason the item was listed for discussion was because of the resolution of the Matosantos lawsuit with the AMG loan.

Strand said the idea was for council to allow staff to add the $2.9 million AMG loan, as well as approximately $300,000 in attorney fees and interest on the $ 2.9 million payment that the city made in protest to the state in 2014 and make those adjustments to the ROPS repayment schedule for July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Strand also noted that last year the oversight committee was transferred from the city to the county and that the city still has three enforceable obligations: a $2.9 million bond payment, a wastewater loan of $1.4 million and an administrative fee.

Finance Director Cheri Freese was on hand to answer questions, but there were not any. Nor was there any public comment. This was typical for most items on the Dec. 18 agenda, leading Mayor Peggy Breeden to joke that the large crowd in attendance was there for some other reason -- presumably the selection of a new council member -- which was ultimately chosen to be Blades.