The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found lying on his back by the railroad tracks on Military Pass Road Thursday morning as “suspicious.”

Identification found on the man, who has not been identified, indicates he lives outside of Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

A Siskiyou County sergeant and deputy responded to the report of a deceased man near the Andesite railroad crossing just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, after a train stopped at the location and a Union Pacific Police Officer arrived at the scene.

The Sheriff Office’s Major Crimes Unit was summoned and its detectives, as well as UP Police are investigating the death.

While there is no indication of an immediate threat to county residents, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said the case is being handled as a suspicious death.

Those with information should call the Sheriff Office’s 24-hour dispatch at (530) 841-2900.