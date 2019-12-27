Tijerina, a crew leader at the CCC Siskiyou Center, has demonstrated “personal growth, outstanding leadership skills, and a sincere commitment to helping their community,” according to a press release from the CCC. All winners of the Corpsmember of the Year Award are nominated by their Corps.

Yreka’s Harley Tijerina was one of six young adults chosen from among more than 25,000 members of the California Conservation Corps as a 2020 Corpsmember of the Year and will be honored at a ceremony in Washington DC in February.

Tijerina, a crew leader at the CCC Siskiyou Center, has demonstrated “personal growth, outstanding leadership skills, and a sincere commitment to helping their community,” according to a press release from the CCC. All winners of the Corpsmember of the Year Award are nominated by their Corps.

Tijerina joined the CCC in October 2017. She helps lead fellow Corpsmembers during fuel reduction, fire recovery, and salmon restoration projects. She joined the CCC to gain fieldwork experience, take a break from college, and work toward finding a job in the conservation field.

Tijerina first worked at the CCC Pomona Center, but always dreamed of leaving the city and moving to northern California, according to the press release. After six months at the CCC Yosemite Tent Camp, she moved to Yreka where she has completed more than 100 hours volunteering with the U.S. Forest Service, Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, and the Yreka community garden.

“What I enjoy most is just giving back to the community,” Tijerina said. “It’s not about how much time I’m putting on the books, it’s the change that I’m making and the help that I’m giving to my community. And how grateful everyone is for that help, that’s what really hits me hard.”

Tijerina said the CCC helped her overcome depression and severe anxiety. It has taught her professionalism, discipline, and adaptability. Once afraid of power tools, she now takes pride in her ability to flawlessly complete a face cut when felling a tree with a chainsaw.

“All the ups and downs I’ve been through, it was all worth it,” she said. “I’m still wrapping my head around the award. I can’t believe I’m going to Washington, D.C. and people are going to hear my story. I’m very humbled by it.”

“We are extremely proud of Harley, not just for this recognition but for all the work she has done for her community in Yreka and in the CCC,” said CCC Director Bruce Saito. “Harley is an outstanding example of what Corpsmembers get from our program: character, credentials and commitment. Her story is a powerful reminder that if we give young people opportunities, they’ll work hard to take advantage of them and succeed.”

The California Conservation Corps is one of more than 130 member organizations of The Corps Network. As defined by The Corps Network, Corps are local, state or national programs that engage young adults and veterans in service activities addressing conservation and community needs. Through a term of service that could last from a few months to a year, Corps participants – or “Corpsmembers” – complete meaningful projects while gaining job experience and developing in-demand skills, according to the press release.

“The Corpsmembers of the Year are role models. These are young people who have exceeded expectations and earnestly invested their time and energy in service and civic engagement. Their personal stories and accomplishments are an inspiration to other young people serving in Corps across the country.” said Mary Ellen Sprenkel, President and CEO of The Corps Network. “All our member Corps and Corpsmembers make significant contributions to communities across the country. With this award, we celebrate those who have gone above and beyond and exemplify the impact of national service. The Corps Network is humbled to engage with such inspiring people as Harley Tijerina and programs like California Conservation Corps.”

The six Corpsmembers of the Year will be honored at a ceremony on Feb. 12 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC as part of The Corps Network’s 35th annual national conference, “Thrive: The Power of Community.”

