Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, in the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor, and Merry Christmas! Whether you and your family celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or Festivus, I hope that all of your holidays are merry and bright and that you are able to find moments of calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the season. At this time of year folks typically rush around trying to finish up last-minute shopping, wrapping, and baking. I hope that in the midst of all the activity we find time to set aside the “to-do” lists and pause for what the 4 year-old daughter of a friend once called, “a piece of quiet.” To truly be ready for Christmas, we need to have a silent night (... or morning ... or afternoon …) in which to simply and reverently ponder the tremendous gift of love that came into this world so long ago and that surrounds us even now.

By the time you read this, we will have passed through the winter solstice. I always look forward to the solstice, for there is comfort in knowing that although we have reached the darkest day of the year, every day thereafter for the next six months will incrementally bring more light. Light is an interesting phenomenon. Physicists tell us that it is a wave or a particle, but in our everyday lives we find it in many forms. We find light in the love of friends and family, in the beauty of this valley, and in the joy of giving to others.

Humor is another way that we “make light.” With that in mind, once again I offer a holiday challenge of deciphering the titles of familiar carols and hymns that have been re-written in a more high-falutin’ style. Try to figure these out on your own, but if you get stuck, you can always give me a call.

1. Nocturnal Timespan of Unbroken Quietness

2. An Emotion Excited by the Acquisition or Expectation of Good Given to the Terrestrial Sphere

3. Embellish the Interior Passageways

4. Obese Personification Fabricated of Compressed Mounds of Minute Crystals

5. Tintinnabulation of Vacillating Pendulums in Inverted, Metallic, Resonant Cups

6. The First Person Nominative Plural of a Triumvirate of Far Eastern Heads of State

7. In a Distant Location the Existence of an Improvised Unit of Newborn Children’s Slumber Furniture

8. Expectation of Arrival to Populated Area by Mythical, Masculine Perennial Gift-Giver

9. Proceed Forth Declaring Upon a Specific Geological Alpine Formation

10. Jovial Yuletide Desired for the Second Person Plural or Singular by Us

I hope that you and your family have a very blessed, peaceful, and joyful holiday season, and a great start to your new year. In one week we will be launching into 2020, which should be a very special time for all of the optometrists and ophthalmologists out there (although they will probably write it as “20/20”). As the clock ticks past midnight and into the first minutes of the new year, instead of “Auld Lang Syne” perhaps we should all start singing, “I can see clearly now ...”

If you have not yet decided how to celebrate the new year, allow me to offer a few suggestions. The annual “New York New Year” contra dance takes place on Dec. 31 at The REC in Fort Jones from 7-9 p.m. (It is so named because it ends when it is midnight on the East Coast, allowing families to celebrate the new year together and still get the kids to bed at a decent hour.) This family-friendly event is a lot of fun and is a great way to bring in the new year. Contra dancing is an easy-to-learn style of folk dancing enjoyed by people of all ages. Beginners are always welcome, and you don’t have to come with a partner. Live music will be provided by the talented local musicians of the Siskiyou Contra Band. As the fiddles lead off with lively jigs and reels, the lovely Rachel Dolan will guide you through the steps with her fun and friendly dance calling.

After the contra dance ends, head over to Etna to celebrate the final hours of 2019. Starting at 9 p.m., you can dance the rest of the year away at Paystreak Brewing Company as DJ Marty plays your favorite tunes. Across the street, Denny Bar’s New Year’s Eve party (with a Speakeasy Roaring 20s theme) will be open to the public beginning at 9 p.m. Main Street will be blocked off so that revelers can gather for the illuminated barrel drop from the city flagpole just before midnight, followed by a magnificent fireworks display.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, neighbor! As you go through this holiday season and into the new year, may the light of love be with you every day.