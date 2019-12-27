For the past 38 years, baskets including basics for a successful holiday feast have been distributed, including eggs, celery, flour, sugar, bread, butter, stuffing, large bag of potatoes and a frozen butterball turkey.

Weed volunteers carried on the tradition of distributing more than 100 Christmas Food Baskets at the Weed Community Center last week.

For the past 38 years, baskets including basics for a successful holiday feast have been distributed, including eggs, celery, flour, sugar, bread, butter, stuffing, large bag of potatoes and a frozen butterball turkey.

“The menu’s been set for a while, but the number of boxes changes every year,” said former Weed Police Department Chief Martin Nicholas, who has been the co-chair for the project for 20 years.

Volunteer Roxann Anzo gave a special thanks to Evelyn Smith, who has been the event’s co-chair for last 20 years with Nicholas. Smith wasn’t available to help this year.