SB 1 invests approximately $5 billion per year to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California as well as strategically investing in transit. These funds are split equally between state and local projects and will allow Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts on the state highway system by 2027.

This month the California Transportation Commission allocated more than $200 million for 27 “fix-it-first” highway projects and $42 million for 43 transit, bike and pedestrian projects that are partially funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

This includes funding to strengthen nine bridges along Trinity County’s 299, Highway 36 and Siskiyou County’s Highway 96, according to a Caltrans release.

“Californians expect their transportation system to be well maintained, efficient, and multimodal” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in the release. “This funding will keep us safely moving motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users across the state.”

The 27 SB 1 funded SHOPP projects will replace or improve 305 lane miles, 27 bridges, 204 congestion reducing devices, and repair 32 culverts to prevent flooding on highways.

The $12.2 million bridge project will improve ride quality by grinding and overlaying the bridge decks with reinforced concrete, upgrade bridge rails, replace joint seals, construct bridge approach slabs, clean and paint structural steel, and strengthen existing girders on nine bridges at Mad River Bridge Number 05-0034 on State Route 36 and at Trinity River Bridges Number 05-0081 & 05-0082, Pony Bar Creek Bridge Number 05-0043, Grey Creek Bridge Number 05-0044 and Trinity River Bridge Number 05-0006 on State Route 299 in Trinity County and at Irving Creek Bridge Number 02-0022, Ti Creek Bridge Number 02-0027 and Klamath River Bridge Number 02-0132 on State Route 96 in Siskiyou County.

Total Project Cost: $12,240,000

CTC Allocation: $ 9,620,000

The CTC also approved an allocation of more than $42 million for 35 locally administered Active Transportation Program projects, 16 of which received $8.3 million in funding from SB 1. These projects range from improving sidewalks and bicycle lanes to creating safer routes to school for children who ride their bicycles or walk to school.

Additionally, more than $21 million of SB 1 funding was allocated to the Local Partnership Program to help match road and transit investments that local communities have made in their region through voter-approved transportation tax measures.

Since SB 1 was signed into law April 2017, Caltrans has repaired or replaced 299 bridges and paved nearly 2,400 lane miles of the state highway system. Caltrans has completed 176 SB 1 projects to date, with 455 projects in the works statewide.

SHOPP is the state highway system’s "fix-it-first" program that funds safety improvements, emergency repairs, highway preservation and operational highway upgrades. A significant portion of the funding for this program comes from SB 1.

Caltrans is committed to conducting its business in a fully transparent manner and detailing its progress to the public. For complete details on SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov/.

